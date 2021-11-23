Anna Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, up 20.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2021 up 20.12% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 874.19% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021 down 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2020.

Anna Finance shares closed at 8.14 on October 29, 2021 (BSE)