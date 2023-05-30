English
    Andrew Yule Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andrew Yule and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 62.25 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 up 39.94% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2023 down 1239.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

    Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.

    Andrew Yule and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations79.82119.4559.26
    Other Operating Income1.320.532.99
    Total Income From Operations81.14119.9862.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials43.6036.2430.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.9323.817.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.3439.9423.77
    Depreciation1.971.441.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.5414.1812.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-18.394.37-13.07
    Other Income10.258.7310.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.1313.09-2.37
    Interest2.862.760.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.0010.34-2.88
    Exceptional Items-----2.85
    P/L Before Tax-11.0010.34-5.74
    Tax-1.545.6512.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.454.68-17.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.22-0.050.05
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.674.63-17.77
    Equity Share Capital97.7997.7997.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.09-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.220.09-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.220.09-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.220.09-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 30, 2023