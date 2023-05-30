Andrew Yule Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.14 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 62.25 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.67 crore in March 2023 up 39.94% from Rs. 17.77 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.16 crore in March 2023 down 1239.13% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2022.

Andrew Yule shares closed at 22.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.93% returns over the last 6 months and 2.23% over the last 12 months.