Andhra Cement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Andhra Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in March 2019 down 38.73% from Rs. 122.31 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019 down 13.16% from Rs. 29.49 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 down 51.16% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2018.
Andhra Cement shares closed at 4.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.
|
|Andhra Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|74.94
|74.94
|122.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|74.94
|74.94
|122.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.08
|8.72
|14.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.89
|0.71
|-1.63
|Power & Fuel
|30.23
|34.19
|52.49
|Employees Cost
|6.02
|6.33
|7.28
|Depreciation
|11.94
|11.88
|11.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.14
|25.66
|35.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.36
|-12.55
|2.88
|Other Income
|0.56
|0.27
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.80
|-12.28
|3.48
|Interest
|28.37
|27.94
|33.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.17
|-40.22
|-29.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-39.74
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.17
|-79.96
|-29.93
|Tax
|0.20
|-0.22
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-33.37
|-79.74
|-29.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-33.37
|-79.74
|-29.49
|Equity Share Capital
|293.52
|293.52
|293.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-2.71
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-2.71
|-1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.14
|-2.71
|-1.00
|Diluted EPS
|-1.14
|-2.71
|-1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited