Andhra Cement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore, down 38.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.94 crore in March 2019 down 38.73% from Rs. 122.31 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 33.37 crore in March 2019 down 13.16% from Rs. 29.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in March 2019 down 51.16% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2018.

Andhra Cement shares closed at 4.80 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.64% returns over the last 6 months and -52.94% over the last 12 months.