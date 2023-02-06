English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Anand Rayons Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore, down 23.78% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Anand Rayons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.99 crore in December 2022 down 23.78% from Rs. 94.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 5.85% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.27 crore in December 2022 down 27.43% from Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021.

    Anand Rayons
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.9990.9494.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.9990.9494.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials69.4888.4791.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.420.280.36
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.850.821.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.221.351.73
    Other Income0.030.020.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.251.371.74
    Interest0.730.711.19
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.520.650.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.520.650.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.520.650.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.520.650.55
    Equity Share Capital14.9814.9814.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.440.37
    Diluted EPS0.350.440.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.440.37
    Diluted EPS0.350.440.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited