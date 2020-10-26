Ambuja Cements Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,852.46 crore, up 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,852.46 crore in September 2020 up 8.62% from Rs. 2,626.11 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 440.53 crore in September 2020 up 87.77% from Rs. 234.61 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 732.60 crore in September 2020 up 45.77% from Rs. 502.58 crore in September 2019.

Ambuja Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 2.22 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.18 in September 2019.

Ambuja Cements shares closed at 247.40 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 43.59% returns over the last 6 months and 25.23% over the last 12 months.