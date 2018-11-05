Ambition Mica Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 0% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in September 2018 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.
Ambition Mica shares closed at 23.45 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -49.30% returns over the last 6 months and -56.57% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ambition Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.63
|26.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.63
|26.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.72
|19.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.88
|2.92
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.65
|-3.64
|Power & Fuel
|1.30
|1.47
|Employees Cost
|0.60
|0.59
|Depreciation
|0.21
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.57
|3.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|2.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|2.10
|Interest
|1.24
|0.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.76
|1.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.76
|1.30
|Tax
|0.23
|0.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.53
|0.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.53
|0.96
|Equity Share Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.33
|14.52
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.35
|0.65
|Diluted EPS
|0.35
|0.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited