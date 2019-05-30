Ambition Mica Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore, down 37.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.80 crore in March 2019 down 37.32% from Rs. 28.40 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in March 2019 up 402.69% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.77 crore in March 2019 up 136.14% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2018.

Ambition Mica EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.47 in March 2018.

Ambition Mica shares closed at 17.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE)