Amara Raja Batt Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,429.21 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,429.21 crore in March 2023 up 11.4% from Rs. 2,180.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 137.98 crore in March 2023 up 40.02% from Rs. 98.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 359.85 crore in March 2023 up 52.58% from Rs. 235.84 crore in March 2022.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.77 in March 2022.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 634.50 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.49% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.