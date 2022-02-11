Amara Raja Batt Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,365.07 crore, up 20.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,365.07 crore in December 2021 up 20.66% from Rs. 1,960.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 144.65 crore in December 2021 down 25.13% from Rs. 193.19 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 302.95 crore in December 2021 down 11.31% from Rs. 341.59 crore in December 2020.

Amara Raja Batt EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 11.31 in December 2020.

Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 620.25 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.26% returns over the last 6 months and -37.48% over the last 12 months.