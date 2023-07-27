English
    ALLSEC Tech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 74.95 crore, up 19.06% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.95 crore in June 2023 up 19.06% from Rs. 62.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2023 down 2.78% from Rs. 5.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in June 2023 up 4.47% from Rs. 12.97 crore in June 2022.

    ALLSEC Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.54 in June 2022.

    ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 558.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.

    ALLSEC Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.9576.9262.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.9576.9262.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.9445.0638.09
    Depreciation5.617.054.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.8817.4713.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.527.346.52
    Other Income1.420.971.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.948.318.00
    Interest0.750.760.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.197.557.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.197.557.22
    Tax1.951.961.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.245.595.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.245.595.39
    Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.443.673.54
    Diluted EPS3.443.673.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.443.673.54
    Diluted EPS3.443.673.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #ALLSEC Tech #ALLSEC Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:22 am

