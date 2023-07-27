English
    ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.51 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ALLSEC Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 107.51 crore in June 2023 up 21.92% from Rs. 88.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2022.

    ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

    ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 558.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.

    ALLSEC Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations107.51107.9888.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations107.51107.9888.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.9159.4449.29
    Depreciation6.958.516.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.0724.8218.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5815.2113.86
    Other Income2.050.883.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.6316.0917.68
    Interest0.860.880.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.7715.2116.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.7715.2116.75
    Tax3.003.093.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7712.1213.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7712.1213.65
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.7712.1213.65
    Equity Share Capital15.2415.2415.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.357.958.96
    Diluted EPS10.357.958.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.357.958.96
    Diluted EPS10.357.958.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 09:44 am

