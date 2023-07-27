ALLSEC Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.51 crore, up 21.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.51 crore in June 2023 up 21.92% from Rs. 88.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.77 crore in June 2023 up 15.53% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.58 crore in June 2023 up 10.47% from Rs. 24.06 crore in June 2022.

ALLSEC Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 10.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.96 in June 2022.

ALLSEC Tech shares closed at 558.60 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 5.86% returns over the last 6 months and 28.03% over the last 12 months.