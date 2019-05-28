Alchemist Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore, down 14.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.72 crore in March 2019 down 14.07% from Rs. 6.65 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.43 crore in March 2019 up 473% from Rs. 1.30 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.39 crore in March 2019 down 160.97% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2018.

Alchemist EPS has increased to Rs. 5.48 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.96 in March 2018.

Alchemist shares closed at 1.80 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -21.74% returns over the last 6 months and -70.73% over the last 12 months.