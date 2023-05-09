English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alankit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore, up 99.15% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore in March 2023 up 99.15% from Rs. 23.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 up 403.45% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 190.13% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

    Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

    Alankit shares closed at 8.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.1619.0023.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.1619.0023.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.132.364.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.310.870.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.089.2411.06
    Depreciation1.961.471.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.883.666.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.801.40-0.50
    Other Income0.410.262.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.211.662.07
    Interest0.340.420.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.881.231.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.881.231.66
    Tax2.65-2.990.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.234.221.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.234.221.24
    Equity Share Capital22.4614.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.300.09
    Diluted EPS0.380.300.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.300.09
    Diluted EPS0.380.300.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Alankit #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm