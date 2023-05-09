Alankit Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore, up 99.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.16 crore in March 2023 up 99.15% from Rs. 23.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 up 403.45% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2023 up 190.13% from Rs. 3.85 crore in March 2022.

Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2022.

Alankit shares closed at 8.70 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.62% returns over the last 6 months and -33.84% over the last 12 months.