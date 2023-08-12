English
    Alankit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.62 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.62 crore in June 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2023 down 11.05% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

    Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

    Alankit shares closed at 10.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.

    Alankit
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.62148.1834.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.62148.1834.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.7499.118.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12-0.32-0.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.4912.3610.95
    Depreciation1.942.472.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.9028.777.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.435.795.07
    Other Income2.452.081.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.877.876.65
    Interest0.250.130.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.627.746.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.627.746.17
    Tax0.772.131.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.855.614.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.855.614.65
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.89-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.734.714.42
    Equity Share Capital22.4622.4614.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.290.31
    Diluted EPS0.210.290.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.290.31
    Diluted EPS0.210.290.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

