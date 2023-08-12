Alankit Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.62 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.62 crore in June 2023 up 42.07% from Rs. 34.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.73 crore in June 2023 up 7.09% from Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.81 crore in June 2023 down 11.05% from Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022.

Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Alankit shares closed at 10.60 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 20.45% returns over the last 6 months and -8.23% over the last 12 months.