AksharChem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore, up 48.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.96 crore in March 2022 up 48.68% from Rs. 75.30 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2022 down 51.83% from Rs. 5.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.13 crore in March 2022 down 67.7% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

AksharChem EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.79 in March 2021.

AksharChem shares closed at 317.20 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.55% returns over the last 6 months and 10.60% over the last 12 months.