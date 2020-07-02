AksharChem Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 69.69 crore, down 13.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.69 crore in March 2020 down 13.02% from Rs. 80.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2020 up 58.97% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.63 crore in March 2020 up 43.26% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2019.

AksharChem EPS has increased to Rs. 7.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.45 in March 2019.

AksharChem shares closed at 228.55 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.47% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.