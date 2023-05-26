AIA Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.48 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,067.48 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 923.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.70 crore in March 2023 up 44.83% from Rs. 156.53 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.17 crore in March 2023 up 46.31% from Rs. 229.08 crore in March 2022.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 24.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.60 in March 2022.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,909.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 55.15% over the last 12 months.