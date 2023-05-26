English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AIA Engineering Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,067.48 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,067.48 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 923.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 226.70 crore in March 2023 up 44.83% from Rs. 156.53 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 335.17 crore in March 2023 up 46.31% from Rs. 229.08 crore in March 2022.

    AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 24.04 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.60 in March 2022.

    AIA Engineering shares closed at 2,909.75 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.22% returns over the last 6 months and 55.15% over the last 12 months.

    AIA Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,046.02980.21910.10
    Other Operating Income21.4616.9013.34
    Total Income From Operations1,067.48997.11923.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials517.71426.21479.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.050.183.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.7442.5044.54
    Power & Fuel101.2381.2584.82
    Employees Cost29.2327.3026.25
    Depreciation22.7723.9520.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses134.69127.42115.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax261.53268.30149.30
    Other Income50.86181.7259.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax312.40450.02208.37
    Interest8.425.21-0.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax303.97444.82208.61
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax303.97444.82208.61
    Tax77.2789.6952.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities226.70355.13156.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period226.70355.13156.53
    Equity Share Capital18.8618.8618.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0437.6516.60
    Diluted EPS24.0437.6516.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.0437.6516.60
    Diluted EPS24.0437.6516.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #AIA Engineering #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:46 am