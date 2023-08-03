English
    Ador Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 79.85% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ador Multiproducts are:Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in June 2023 up 79.85% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 60.38% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 down 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2022.Ador Multi shares closed at 30.61 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -50.79% returns over the last 6 months and -49.11% over the last 12 months.
    Ador Multiproducts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.601.751.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.601.751.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.301.551.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.04-0.040.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.540.30
    Depreciation0.080.080.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.260.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.51-0.64-0.34
    Other Income0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.50-0.63-0.33
    Interest0.030.030.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.66-0.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.53-0.66-0.33
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.53-0.66-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.53-0.66-0.33
    Equity Share Capital4.674.674.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-1.40-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.14-1.40-0.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.14-1.40-0.71
    Diluted EPS-1.14-1.40-0.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:44 pm

