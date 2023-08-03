Ador Multi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, up 79.85% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.60 1.75 1.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.60 1.75 1.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.30 1.55 1.14 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 -0.04 0.01 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.44 0.54 0.30 Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.26 0.26 0.25 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.51 -0.64 -0.34 Other Income 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.50 -0.63 -0.33 Interest 0.03 0.03 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.53 -0.66 -0.33 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.53 -0.66 -0.33 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.53 -0.66 -0.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.53 -0.66 -0.33 Equity Share Capital 4.67 4.67 4.67 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.14 -1.40 -0.71 Diluted EPS -1.14 -1.40 -0.71 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.14 -1.40 -0.71 Diluted EPS -1.14 -1.40 -0.71 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited