Ador Fontech Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore, up 1.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.71 crore in December 2019 up 1.47% from Rs. 47.02 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in December 2019 up 16.51% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2019 up 2.53% from Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2018.

Ador Fontech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.00 in December 2018.

Ador Fontech shares closed at 44.80 on February 05, 2020 (BSE) and has given -10.22% returns over the last 6 months and -13.76% over the last 12 months.