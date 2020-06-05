App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aditya Birla Capital's net profit falls 44.2% to Rs 144 crore in March quarter

Revenues during the three months to March 2020 grew to Rs 5,122 crore, from Rs 5,050 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) on Friday reported a 44.2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 144 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2020. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenues during the three months to March 2020 grew to Rs 5,122 crore, from Rs 5,050 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

For the full year 2019-20, net profit increased by 5.6 per cent to Rs 920 crore as against Rs 871 crore in the previous financial year 2018-19, ABCL said in a regulatory filing.

Close

Income during the year was up by 9 per cent at Rs 18,028 crore, from Rs 16,570 crore in the previous financial year.

related news

ABCL said it raised over Rs 15,000 crore of long-term funds during the year.

Aditya Birla Capital's retailisation strategy has led to the active customer base growing to nearly 20 million, while the overall assets under management (AUM) across asset management, life insurance and health insurance was over Rs 3 lakh crore, it said in a statement.

Gross premium across life and health insurance grew to Rs 8,882 crore.

The overall lending book stood under Rs 60,000 crore, it said.

With respect to its non-banking finance business, Aditya Birla Capital said it made additional coronavirus-related provisions of Rs 163 crores in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.

Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla group.

Shares of the company closed 5.97 per cent higher at Rs 55.95 apiece on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 07:34 pm

tags #Aditya Birla Capital Ltd #Business #Results

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

With companies taking remote working seriously, co-working spaces are taking a hit

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

News18 Public Sentimeter on China: 91% Indians willing to boycott Chinese goods

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | 2,436 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 139 deaths

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.