Adharshila Cap Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 0.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2022 down 0.35% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 367.16% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

Adharshila Cap shares closed at 12.50 on February 11, 2016 (BSE)