ADF Foods Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 123.11 crore, up 13.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.11 crore in March 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 108.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.33 crore in March 2023 up 45.73% from Rs. 11.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.04 crore in March 2023 up 40.69% from Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2022.

ADF Foods EPS has increased to Rs. 7.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.58 in March 2022.

ADF Foods shares closed at 866.90 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.89% returns over the last 6 months and 15.43% over the last 12 months.