    ADF Foods Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.23 crore, up 5.23% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ADF Foods Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.23 crore in December 2022 up 5.23% from Rs. 117.10 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2022 up 38.98% from Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.68 crore in December 2022 up 48.18% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2021.

    ADF Foods Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.23106.74117.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.23106.74117.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.8234.4026.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.6517.9810.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.50-2.4116.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.947.696.49
    Depreciation3.583.341.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.2431.0638.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5014.6816.50
    Other Income2.603.881.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.1018.5518.09
    Interest0.650.700.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.4517.8617.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.4517.8617.86
    Tax6.924.264.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5313.6013.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5313.6013.61
    Minority Interest0.00-0.02-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.5213.5813.33
    Equity Share Capital21.9721.9720.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.186.80
    Diluted EPS8.436.186.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.436.186.80
    Diluted EPS8.436.186.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
