Adani Power's Q1 net profit zooms 83% to Rs 8,759 crore supported by other income

Adani Power

Adani Power on August 3 reported consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2023 at Rs 8,759.42 crore, rising 83.25 percent over Rs 4,779.86 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal, supported largely by massive other income.

The revenue from operations came in at Rs 11,005.54 crore, down 19.80 percent from Rs 13,723.06 crore reported during the corresponding quarter, last fiscal, it said in an exchange filing. The company reported other income of Rs 7,103.47 crore, multiple times more than previous quarter and quarter year ago.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.