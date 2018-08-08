ACIL Cotton Ind standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.91 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.91 0.85 1.16 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.91 0.85 1.16 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 0.80 1.12 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01 Depreciation -- -- -- Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.06 0.05 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.01 -0.01 0.00 Equity Share Capital 22.16 22.16 22.16 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -- -- Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -- -- -- Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited