    ACCEDERE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 370.71% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for ACCEDERE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 370.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 93.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    ACCEDERE shares closed at 63.65 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 107.67% over the last 12 months.

    ACCEDERE
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.360.520.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.360.520.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.30--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.30--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.200.10
    Depreciation0.040.080.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.170.370.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.12-0.26
    Other Income--0.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.06-0.24
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.07-0.24
    Exceptional Items---0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.11-0.24
    Tax---0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.09-0.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.09-0.24
    Minority Interest--0.040.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.02-0.05-0.23
    Equity Share Capital4.764.764.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01-0.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.01-0.48
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.01-0.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:11 am

