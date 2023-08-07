ACCEDERE Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore, up 370.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 370.71% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 93.5% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

ACCEDERE shares closed at 63.65 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.08% returns over the last 6 months and 107.67% over the last 12 months.