Aayush Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore, down 89.58% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 02:07 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aayush Food and Herbs are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 89.58% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 1906.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 195.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.
Aayush Food shares closed at 22.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.14% returns over the last 6 months and -36.05% over the last 12 months.
|Aayush Food and Herbs
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.04
|0.16
|58.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.04
|0.16
|58.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|12.59
|29.68
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.28
|-12.54
|21.32
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.10
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.01
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.35
|0.12
|6.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.72
|-0.12
|0.60
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.42
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.30
|0.60
|Interest
|0.33
|0.14
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.02
|0.16
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.02
|0.16
|0.09
|Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.04
|0.12
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.04
|0.12
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.37
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.37
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.21
|0.37
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-3.21
|0.37
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited