Aayush Food Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore, down 89.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.04 crore in March 2022 down 89.58% from Rs. 58.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 1906.24% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022 down 195.59% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2021.

Aayush Food shares closed at 22.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.14% returns over the last 6 months and -36.05% over the last 12 months.