Aarvi Encon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.56 crore, down 3.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.56 crore in June 2023 down 3.47% from Rs. 94.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2023 down 34.29% from Rs. 4.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.59 crore in June 2023 down 22.46% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2022.

Aarvi Encon EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.80 in June 2022.

Aarvi Encon shares closed at 126.40 on August 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.89% returns over the last 6 months and 9.34% over the last 12 months.