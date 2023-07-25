English
    Aarti Surfactan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore, down 5.96% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aarti Surfactants are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.70 crore in June 2023 down 5.96% from Rs. 158.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.25 crore in June 2023 up 41.53% from Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.83 crore in June 2023 up 27.84% from Rs. 11.60 crore in June 2022.

    Aarti Surfactan EPS has increased to Rs. 6.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.89 in June 2022.

    Aarti Surfactan shares closed at 615.15 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.55% returns over the last 6 months and -17.99% over the last 12 months.

    Aarti Surfactants
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.70157.84158.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.70157.84158.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.56110.47152.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.1213.00-26.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.194.253.91
    Depreciation3.953.933.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.0216.2216.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.869.988.01
    Other Income0.030.090.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8810.068.11
    Interest3.323.912.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.566.165.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.566.165.13
    Tax2.311.461.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.254.703.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.254.703.71
    Equity Share Capital7.947.947.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.616.154.89
    Diluted EPS6.196.094.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.616.154.89
    Diluted EPS6.196.094.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

