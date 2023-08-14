Aarey Drugs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.96 crore, down 56.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.96 crore in June 2023 down 56.57% from Rs. 117.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 9.44% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in June 2023 up 15.91% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

Aarey Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.32 in June 2022.

Aarey Drugs shares closed at 49.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE)