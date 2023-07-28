English
    3i Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.78 crore, up 32.28% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 82.78 crore in June 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 62.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.30 crore in June 2023 down 159.91% from Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 down 118.49% from Rs. 28.18 crore in June 2022.

    3i Infotech shares closed at 34.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.

    3i Infotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations82.7875.4062.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations82.7875.4062.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.4836.1632.91
    Depreciation5.025.034.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.4156.154.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.13-21.9420.30
    Other Income0.903.243.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.23-18.7023.69
    Interest2.172.00-1.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.40-20.7025.54
    Exceptional Items-2.90-0.86--
    P/L Before Tax-15.30-21.5625.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.30-21.5625.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.30-21.5625.54
    Equity Share Capital168.47168.47168.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-1.281.52
    Diluted EPS-0.91-1.281.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.91-1.281.52
    Diluted EPS-0.91-1.281.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

