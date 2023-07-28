3i Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 82.78 crore, up 32.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.78 crore in June 2023 up 32.28% from Rs. 62.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.30 crore in June 2023 down 159.91% from Rs. 25.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.21 crore in June 2023 down 118.49% from Rs. 28.18 crore in June 2022.

3i Infotech shares closed at 34.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.