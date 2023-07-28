English
    3i Infotech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.38 crore, up 8.46% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 194.38 crore in June 2023 up 8.46% from Rs. 179.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2023 down 925.66% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 146.83% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022.

    3i Infotech shares closed at 34.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.

    3i Infotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations194.38190.46179.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations194.38190.46179.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost136.26133.78140.18
    Depreciation5.365.404.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses61.6273.6832.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.86-22.401.73
    Other Income0.033.570.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.83-18.832.60
    Interest2.362.562.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.19-21.390.31
    Exceptional Items-2.90-4.17-0.69
    P/L Before Tax-14.09-25.56-0.38
    Tax1.501.711.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-15.59-27.27-1.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-15.59-27.27-1.52
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-15.59-27.27-1.52
    Equity Share Capital168.47168.47168.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-1.62-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.93-1.62-0.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.93-1.62-0.09
    Diluted EPS-0.93-1.62-0.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #3i Infotech #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

