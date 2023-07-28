3i Infotech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 194.38 crore, up 8.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 194.38 crore in June 2023 up 8.46% from Rs. 179.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 15.59 crore in June 2023 down 925.66% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.47 crore in June 2023 down 146.83% from Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022.

3i Infotech shares closed at 34.00 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -18.37% over the last 12 months.