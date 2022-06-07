Drone startup Skye Air Mobility initiates trials for delivery of medicines in Kerala

New Delhi-based drone startup Skye Air Mobility, along with Aster DM Healthcare, has initiated trials for delivering essential medicines and critical lab samples using drones, from Kozhikode to Areekode in the Malappuram district of Kerala.

According to the agreement, the medicinal supplies will be delivered from Aster MIMS Hospital in Kozhikode to Aster Mother Hospital in Areekode, approximately 30 km away, using Skye Air’s Skye Ship One drones. In the future, the two companies plan to take this project across Kerala, a statement said.

After the completion of the five-day beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) trials, Skye Air targets to undertake approximately 50 flights, each carrying blood samples and medicines for Aster MIMS Hospital, a release by Skye Air read.

A Skye Air cold chain professional will first load the medicine and diagnostic sample in a temperature-controlled payload box. Then, the payload box is loaded onto the drone which is then directed by drone pilots from the command centre through a predetermined route to a fixed destination.

Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air Mobility said, “These trials aim to demonstrate a faster supply chain for sample collection by effectively using drone delivery technology. The technology illustrates the cost effectiveness and reduction in delivery time.”

He continued, “ Therefore, it acts as a case model on how the unmanned aerial systems could help hospital chains like Aster MIMS hospital better serve its patient’s needs and provide opportunities for network improvements that generate efficiencies thereby enabling it to grow its business. These trial runs will result in commercial rollouts in different locations for the healthcare service provider across India.”

Farhan Yasin, Regional Director, Aster Kerala and Oman Cluster said, “In the first phase of the experiment, a drone connection was established between Aster Mother Areekode and Aster Mims Calicut. If it turns out to be successful, our drones will be able to reach every home in our state in case of an emergency and execute such transfers effortlessly.”