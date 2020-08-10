172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|dhfl-lic-housing-attractive-buys-ashok-leyland-looks-expensive-abhimanyu-sofat-2269263.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:55 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

DHFL, LIC Housing attractive buys; Ashok Leyland﻿ looks expensive: Abhimanyu Sofat

Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL is of the view that DHFL and LIC Housing are attractive buys while Ashok Leyland﻿ looks expensive.

Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "Stocks like DHFL and LIC Housing Finance are attractive buys. We expect lot of fund raising in the housing finance companies considering the growth rate has been very fast."

"Stocks like Ashok Leyland continues to be expensive at this juncture as well and will have a wait and watch approach in Tata Motors," he said.

First Published on May 2, 2017 05:52 pm

#Abhimanyu Sofat IIFL #Ashok Leyland #DHFL #LIC Housing Finance #Stocks Views #Tata Motors

