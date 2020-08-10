DHFL, LIC Housing attractive buys; Ashok Leyland﻿ looks expensive: Abhimanyu Sofat

Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL told CNBC-TV18, "Stocks like DHFL and LIC Housing Finance are attractive buys. We expect lot of fund raising in the housing finance companies considering the growth rate has been very fast."

"Stocks like Ashok Leyland continues to be expensive at this juncture as well and will have a wait and watch approach in Tata Motors," he said.

