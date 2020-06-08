App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi HC issues notice to Franklin Templeton, SEBI on petition challenging scheme wind-up

The writ petition also challenges a consequent notice issued for e-voting, and SEBI’s mutual fund regulations.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in response to a writ petition filed by an investor.

The petition has been filed challenging the winding-up notice issued by the fund house to close its six debt funds. It challenges a consequent notice issued for e-voting and also SEBI’s mutual fund regulations.

The petitioner has prayed for a refund of her money from Franklin Templeton.

Close

She has called the reasons cited by the fund house for the wind-up of the schemes as a 'hogwash'.

related news

"The trustees have failed to make prudent investments and faulted in proper administration of the fund," the writ petition claimed.

The fund house had said liquidity constraints due to COVID-19 was the reason for the wind-up and that this is the only viable option to preserve value for unitholders.

"Franklin Templeton has been falling short in following the circulars of SEBI, which were for increasing transparency of investment, time and again. Also, the Fund invested in the securities which were of low credit rating," the petitioner noted.

The court has also directed SEBI to ensure compliance of the regulations and take action if it finds any substance in the audit (ordered by SEBI) which is already underway.

All decisions to be taken on winding up of the scheme would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.

The petition was filed by Abhinav Shrivastava, Partner GSL Chambers and Manish Yadav Advocate. Ravindra Shrivastava, senior advocate, argued the case on behalf of the petitioner. Tushar Mehta, Solicitor General, appeared for SEBI. Franklin
Templeton was represented by CA Sundaram, senior advocate.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 05:00 pm

tags #Franklin Templeton India crisis #SEBI

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Jacinda Ardern dances for joy after New Zealand eliminates coronavirus

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

Japan braces for worst postwar economic slump, pandemic tests policy response

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Is Gujarat HC's stay on voting in investors' interest?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.