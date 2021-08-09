MARKET NEWS

English
Pegasus Row | 'No transaction' with Israel's NSO Group, Defence Ministry tells Parliament

The statement from the government, the first-ever in the Parliament, came while responding to a query raised by CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha MP V Sivadasan.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 04:33 PM IST
The Defence Ministry, in a written response to a question raised in the Parliament, said on August 9 that it has "no transaction" history with Israeli firm NSO Group, which has developed the Pegasus spyware.

The statement from the government in relation to the Pegasus issue, the first-ever in the Parliament, came while responding to a question raised by CPI(M)'s Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, V Sivadasan.

Sivadasan had asked the Defence Ministry to reveal whether it has carried out any business dealings with NSO Group Technologies and "if yes, the details thereof?"

In his written response, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt categorically stated that the "Ministry of Defence has not had any transaction with NSO Group Technologies".

The issue involving the alleged use of Pegasus in India emerged on July 18, a day before the start of Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

A consortium of 17 media organisations, including India's online news portal The Wire, accessed a list of people who were allegedly spied using the Pegasus spyware, or were potential targets.

A report published by The Wire claimed that at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists were found in the leaked database.

(This is a breaking story. Please check back for more updates)
first published: Aug 9, 2021 04:16 pm

