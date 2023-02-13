English
    DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says not concerned about $976 million Adani exposure

    Bloomberg
    February 13, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has about a S$1.3 billion ($976 million) exposure to Adani Group, of which S$1 billion is from a cement firm acquisition financing and the remaining S$300 million is from other Adani firms, its Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said at a briefing Monday.

    Singapore’s biggest lender has no exposure to Adani’s share issues, Gupta said. He added the company has solid cashflows, and he isn’t concerned about the lender’s exposure to the Adani Group as long as these cashflows are ringfenced.

    Adani had previously touted its deep global banking ties, saying its portfolio companies have shown successful syndication of banking transactions. It cited as an example deals such as its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim Ltd.’s Indian cement operations.