Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 29: Major cryptos in red, Dogecoin spikes 5%

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading mixed early on November 29 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.98 percent to $822.27 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 12.56 percent to $46.87 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.98 billion, which is 6.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $45.05 billion, which is 96.05 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.04 lakh, with a dominance of 37.96 percent, a decrease of 0.08 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, cryptocurrency theft in the UK increased by a third in a single year, with thieves taking hundreds of millions of pounds from victims, according to police data. The crypto industry is still reeling under the aftermath of the collapse of FTX, as evidenced by the increase in reported losses, discovered through a freedom of information request to UK police unit Action Fraud, Financial Times reported. From October 2021 to September 2022, Action Fraud received reports of £226 million ($273 million) in cryptocurrency-related financial losses, a 32% rise over the same time in the previous year. With 10,030 reported incidents, a 16% surge has been reported. Full story here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,04,741 -0.78% Ethereum 1,02,490.0 0.97% Tether 87.01 0.54% Cardano 27.00 -1.31% Binance Coin 25,001.09 -1.21% XRP 33.00 0.91% Polkadot 454.94 -2.58% Dogecoin 8.59 5.92%