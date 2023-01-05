Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 5: Market volume rises 30%; Bitcoin in green, Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 5 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.21 percent to $820.08 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 30.28 percent to $35.35 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.19 billion, which is 6.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $32.90 billion, which is 93.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.38 lakh, with its dominance at 39.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.19 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.As of 8:20 am on January 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|14,38,000
|0.9%
|Ethereum
|1,06,700.1
|0.87%
|Tether
|86.05
|-0.93%
|Cardano
|23.09
|4.76%
|Binance Coin
|21,850.01
|1.62%
|Ripple
|29.51
|-0.39%
|Polkadot
|410.06
|1.24%
|Dogecoin
|6.27
|-0.23%