Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 5: Market volume rises 30%; Bitcoin in green, Cardano biggest gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 5 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.21 percent to $820.08 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 30.28 percent to $35.35 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.19 billion, which is 6.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $32.90 billion, which is 93.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.38 lakh, with its dominance at 39.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.19 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,38,000 0.9% Ethereum 1,06,700.1 0.87% Tether 86.05 -0.93% Cardano 23.09 4.76% Binance Coin 21,850.01 1.62% Ripple 29.51 -0.39% Polkadot 410.06 1.24% Dogecoin 6.27 -0.23%