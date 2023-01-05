English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 5: Market volume rises 30%; Bitcoin in green, Cardano biggest gainer

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.38 lakh, with its dominance at 39.94 percent, which is a decrease of 0.19 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 05, 2023 / 08:23 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on January 5 as the global crypto market cap rose 1.21 percent to $820.08 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 30.28 percent to $35.35 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.19 billion, which is 6.18 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $32.90 billion, which is 93.07 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    As of 8:20 am on January 5, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin14,38,0000.9%
    Ethereum1,06,700.10.87%
    Tether86.05-0.93%
    Cardano23.094.76%
    Binance Coin21,850.011.62%
    Ripple29.51-0.39%
    Polkadot410.061.24%
    Dogecoin6.27-0.23%
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jan 5, 2023 08:21 am