    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 23: Major cryptos in green, MCap breaches $1 trillion

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.33 lakh, with its dominance at 41.95 percent, a decrease of 0.38 percent over the day.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 23, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 23 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.65 percent to $1.05 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 13.93 percent to $52.11 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.04 billion, which is 9.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $46.01 billion, which is 88.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.33 lakh, with its dominance at 41.95 percent, a decrease of 0.38 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried’s assets valued at almost $700 million will be subject to forfeiture if he’s found guilty of fraud, according to federal prosecutors leading the case against the FTX founder.

    In a court filing Friday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, outlined 10 accounts, with a mix of shares, cash and cryptocurrency subject to forfeiture. Read more here.

    As of 7:20 am on January 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin19,33,9930.67%
    Ethereum1,36,420.10.52%
    Tether84.330.13%
    Cardano31.85004.25%
    Binance Coin25,900.003.55%
    Ripple34.49892.52%
    Polkadot544.974.79%
    Dogecoin7.54002.72%
