Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 23: Major cryptos in green, MCap breaches $1 trillion

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 23 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.65 percent to $1.05 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 13.93 percent to $52.11 billion.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.04 billion, which is 9.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $46.01 billion, which is 88.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.33 lakh, with its dominance at 41.95 percent, a decrease of 0.38 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried’s assets valued at almost $700 million will be subject to forfeiture if he’s found guilty of fraud, according to federal prosecutors leading the case against the FTX founder.

In a court filing Friday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, outlined 10 accounts, with a mix of shares, cash and cryptocurrency subject to forfeiture. Read more here.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 19,33,993 0.67% Ethereum 1,36,420.1 0.52% Tether 84.33 0.13% Cardano 31.8500 4.25% Binance Coin 25,900.00 3.55% Ripple 34.4989 2.52% Polkadot 544.97 4.79% Dogecoin 7.5400 2.72%