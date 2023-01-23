Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 23: Major cryptos in green, MCap breaches $1 trillion

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 23 as the global crypto market cap rose 0.65 percent to $1.05 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased 13.93 percent to $52.11 billion.
The total volume in DeFi is currently $5.04 billion, which is 9.67 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $46.01 billion, which is 88.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 19.33 lakh, with its dominance at 41.95 percent, a decrease of 0.38 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried’s assets valued at almost $700 million will be subject to forfeiture if he’s found guilty of fraud, according to federal prosecutors leading the case against the FTX founder.
In a court filing Friday, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, outlined 10 accounts, with a mix of shares, cash and cryptocurrency subject to forfeiture. Read more here.
Also Read | Genesis, a crypto lending firm, files for bankruptcyAs of 7:20 am on January 23, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H
|Bitcoin
|19,33,993
|0.67%
|Ethereum
|1,36,420.1
|0.52%
|Tether
|84.33
|0.13%
|Cardano
|31.8500
|4.25%
|Binance Coin
|25,900.00
|3.55%
|Ripple
|34.4989
|2.52%
|Polkadot
|544.97
|4.79%
|Dogecoin
|7.5400
|2.72%