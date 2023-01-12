English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today January 12: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise as market volume surges; Ripple biggest gainer

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.43 lakh, with its dominance at 39.44 percent

    January 12, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST
    Cryptocurrency prices today. Representative Image

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on January 12 as the global crypto market cap rose 3.39 percent to $886.94 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 21.39 percent to $42.52 billion.

    The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.52 billion, which is 8.28 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $39.20 billion, which is 92.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 15.43 lakh, with its dominance at 39.44 percent, which is an increase of 0.25 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

    Meanwhile, BlockFi's cryptocurrency lender's creditors have pleaded to keep their personal information private in court documents, claiming that disclosing their names as part of the bankruptcy proceedings could put them at risk of identity theft or hacking.

    As of 7:21 am on January 11, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H 
    Bitcoin15,43,0003.5%
    Ethereum1,19,000.05.1%
    Tether85.60-0.02%
    Cardano26.50-2.57%
    Binance Coin24,100.004.09%
    Ripple31.897.57%
    Polkadot446.521.25%
    Dogecoin6.702.88%
