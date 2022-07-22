English
    Top Cryptocurrency Prices on July 22: Bitcoin hovers at Rs 18 lakh, Polkadot biggest gainer

    Moneycontrol News
    July 22, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 22 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.89 percent to $1.05 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 19.36 percent to $76.17 billion over the last 24 hours.

    The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.65 billion, 8.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $$68.91 billion, which is 90.47% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18.98 lakh, with a dominance of 42.04 percent. This is a 0.64 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    In other news, Two Indian brothers and their Indian-American friend have been charged in the US in the first ever cryptocurrency insider trading scheme in which they made illicit profits totalling over a million dollars.

    United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams and Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Michael J. Driscoll announced on Thursday the unsealing of an Indictment charging the Wahi brothers and Ramani with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. read more

    As of 9.18 am on July 21, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin18,97,9992.93%
    Ethereum1,28,650.05.36%
    Tether82.340.2%
    Cardano40.98974.83
    Binance Coin21,000.631.69%
    XRP29.40000.51%
    Polkadot629.995.88%
    Dogecoin5.79354.76%

    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #NFT #stablecoin
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 09:39 am
