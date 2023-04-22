English
    Top cryptocurrency prices on April 22: Major crypto in red, Bitcoin hovers at Rs 24 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    April 22, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST
    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 22 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 3.16 percent to $1.15 trillion, over the last day.

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 22 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 3.16 percent to $1.15 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 2.45 percent to  $50.52 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.74 billion, which is 7.40 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    The volume of all stablecoins is now $ $45.25 billion, which is 89.56 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 45.73 percent, a decrease of 0.07 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

    As of 8:12 am on April 22, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H
    Tether USD88.800.9%
    Bitcoin24,39,760-0.84%
    Ripple39.6392-4.48%
    Ethereum1,64,000 -3.52%
    Dogecoin7.1599 -3.89.%
    WazirX Token14.60-4.88%

     

