Top cryptocurrency news on October 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, investment opportunities & NFTs

Analysis

Will cryptocurrencies be Kryptonite for central banks? (MC PRO)



The spectre of cryptocurrency is haunting central banks. Cryptocurrency adoption is proceeding by leaps and bounds. From a mere $191 billion at the beginning of last year, the current market capitalisation of crypto assets total more than $2 trillion. An IMF report says the risks from the rapid adoption of crypto assets are fast rising and, rather than ban them, ways and means must be found to regulate them. Read more here.