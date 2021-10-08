MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 08, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 8: Major stories on Bitcoin, investment opportunities & NFTs

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at Rs 41 lakh

    Bitcoin trading at Rs 41 lakh


    Most cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on October 8. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, down 0.56 percent in the past 24 hours. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.52 billion, an decline of 15.28 percent. Bitcoin's price is currently above Rs 41 lakh and its dominance is 44.49 percent, a decrease of 0.73 percent over the day. Read full here.

  • In Focus

    Cryptocurrencies have risks, but don’t overlook the opportunities they present


    Cryptocurrencies are products of free markets. As long as we have ringfenced the stability of the financial system, and clearly communicated that all risk of innovation failing is on the participants, we should let the markets play. Read more here.

  • Invest

    Bitcoin boom to $55,000 gathers steam from Soros fund backing


    Notably, the Soros fund is also an investor in crypto firms such as NYDIG and Lukka, giving heat to a rising trend of family offices diving deeper into the cryptocurrency space, with Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management investing in crypto startups such as Messari and Zero Hash. Even Dan Loeb’s Third Point fund reportedly wades in cryptocurrency. Read details here.

  • Analysis

    Will cryptocurrencies be Kryptonite for central banks? (MC PRO)


    The spectre of cryptocurrency is haunting central banks. Cryptocurrency adoption is proceeding by leaps and bounds. From a mere $191 billion at the beginning of last year, the current market capitalisation of crypto assets total more than $2 trillion. An IMF report says the risks from the rapid adoption of crypto assets are fast rising and, rather than ban them, ways and means must be found to regulate them. Read more here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.