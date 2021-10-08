MARKET NEWS

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 8: Bitcoin down more than 3%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 8: The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.52 billion, an decline of 15.28 percent.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
(Image: Reuters)

Most cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on October 8. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.28 trillion, down 0.56 percent in the past 24 hours.

The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours is $124.52 billion, an decline of 15.28 percent.

Bitcoin's price is currently above Rs 41 lakh and its dominance is 44.49 percent, a decrease of 0.73 percent over the day.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance sees Ireland as part of its plans to establish a number of headquarters across the world, its CEO told Reuters on October 7.

Regulators across the world have in recent months scrutinised Binance, the world's largest exchange by trading volumes. Some have banned the platform from certain activities while others have warned consumers that it was unlicensed to operate.

Close

In response, CEO Changpeng Zhao said in July he wanted to improve relations with regulators, and would break with its "decentralised" structure and establish regional headquarters.

Meanwhile, Manish Malhotra has become the first Indian fashion designer to create five non-fungible tokens (NFTs). WazirX NFT Marketplace has joined hands with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to introduce fashion NFTs by designers and artisans.

All five have been sold, with each going for 1,600-3,000 WRX ($1,908.8-$3,579 ).

"This unexplored new world–NFT, intrigued me. It's a new stream and platform for not just artists who create physical products but also for new age artists, designers, illustrators, and digital content creators," Malhotra was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

As off 8.05 am IST on October 8, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NamePrice (INR)24h %
Bitcoin41,26,187-3.52%
Ethereum2,73,9360.39%
Tether76.68-0.93%
Cardano174.003.14%
Binance Coin33,150.00-0.81%
XRP82.15-0.49%
Solana11,855.41-0.25%
Polkadot2,584.996.02%
Dogeecoin18.6-2.05%
(With inputs from Reuters)
first published: Oct 8, 2021 08:20 am

