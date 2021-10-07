MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Lakme Fashion Week: Manish Malhotra creates 5 fashion NFTs; teams up with WazirX

WazirX NFT Marketplace has joined hands with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to introduce fashion NFTs by designers and artisans

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 03:58 PM IST
(Image: Twitter/@WazirXNFT)

(Image: Twitter/@WazirXNFT)


Manish Malhotra has become the first Indian fashion designer to create five non-fungible tokens (NFTs). WazirX NFT Marketplace has joined hands with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to introduce fashion NFTs by designers and artisans.

All five have been sold, with each going for 1,600-3,000 WRX ($1,908.8-$3,579 ).

"This unexplored new world–NFT, intrigued me. It's a new stream and platform for not just artists who create physical products but also for new age artists, designers, illustrators, and digital content creators," Malhotra was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

His NFTs include picture of Lisa Ray from 1998, a GIF file of a sketch of a chikankari ensemble once worn by actor Alia Bhatt, and a video from a fashion show in Mumbai in 2013.

Watch: Lakme Fashion Week launches fashion NFTs with WazirX: how will it work

Close

Related stories

The other two are a sketch of a black dress worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2019, and another sketch of a sari worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.

"Just like a silhouette expresses an emotion of the artist and the message that he wants to denote, in the same way an NFT creator expresses his message through his art form in various mediums. It is then collected by the collector in connection to the creator’s message," Malhotra said.

Also read: Movies, music, sports are carving their space in India’s growing NFT market

NFTs are digital assets such as images, videos, collectibles, where ownership is recorded using blockchain technology.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cryptocurrency #Lakme Fashion Week #NFT
first published: Oct 7, 2021 03:58 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.