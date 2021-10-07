Lakme Fashion Week: Manish Malhotra creates 5 fashion NFTs; teams up with WazirX

(Image: Twitter/@WazirXNFT)

Manish Malhotra has become the first Indian fashion designer to create five non-fungible tokens (NFTs). WazirX NFT Marketplace has joined hands with FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week to introduce fashion NFTs by designers and artisans.

All five have been sold, with each going for 1,600-3,000 WRX ($1,908.8-$3,579 ).

"This unexplored new world–NFT, intrigued me. It's a new stream and platform for not just artists who create physical products but also for new age artists, designers, illustrators, and digital content creators," Malhotra was quoted as saying by CNN-News18.

His NFTs include picture of Lisa Ray from 1998, a GIF file of a sketch of a chikankari ensemble once worn by actor Alia Bhatt, and a video from a fashion show in Mumbai in 2013.

The other two are a sketch of a black dress worn by Kareena Kapoor Khan in 2019, and another sketch of a sari worn by actor Deepika Padukone in the movie Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani.

"Just like a silhouette expresses an emotion of the artist and the message that he wants to denote, in the same way an NFT creator expresses his message through his art form in various mediums. It is then collected by the collector in connection to the creator’s message," Malhotra said.

NFTs are digital assets such as images, videos, collectibles, where ownership is recorded using blockchain technology.