MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Bitcoin boom to $55,000 gathers steam from Soros fund backing

Notably, the Soros fund is also an investor in crypto firms such as NYDIG and Lukka, giving heat to a rising trend of family offices diving deeper into the cryptocurrency space, with Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management investing in crypto startups such as Messari and Zero Hash. Even Dan Loeb’s Third Point fund reportedly wades in cryptocurrency.

Ira Puranik
October 07, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

A bull run in Bitcoin has sent the coin above $55,000 level with a 17 percent rise in the last seven days. The rally accelerated further with Soros Fund Management, helmed by legendary investor George Soros, confirming that it was trading the cryptocurrency.

Dawn Fitzpatrick, the fund's chief executive, mentioned to Bloomberg that the company owns some coins, not a lot, and that “the coins themselves are less interesting than the use cases of Defi and things like that".

Surging almost 6 percent in a single day, Bitcoin reached its five-month high after a significant dry run, breaching the coveted $50,000 mark for the first time in a month. Many experts hope that the market leader will touch its all-time high this month, given that historically, October is a month of boom for the coin. 

On being asked about Bitcoin entering the financial mainstream, Fitzpatrick explained that it has far surpassed its sole identity of being an inflation hedge. “I’m not sure if Bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge. Here I think it’s crossed the chasm to the mainstream. Cryptocurrencies now have a market cap of over $2 trillion. There are 200 million users around the world, so I think this has gone mainstream,” he said. 

The Soros fund is also an investor in crypto firms such as NYDIG and Lukka, giving heat to a rising trend of family offices diving deeper into the cryptocurrency space, with  Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management investing in crypto startups such as Messari and Zero Hash. Even Dan Loeb’s Third Point fund reportedly wades in cryptocurrency.

Close

Related stories

In sync with the market frenzy, many other tokens followed the rising suit. While Ethereum ($3,532) rose 16 percent over the last seven days, XRP ($1.07) surged almost 11 percent, along with Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Terra. Meme coin Shiba Inu also saw an exponential surge of about 74.3 percent in its trading volume in the last 24 hours. 
Ira Puranik
Tags: #Billionaire investor George Soros #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #George Soros #Shiba Inu coin
first published: Oct 7, 2021 10:27 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.