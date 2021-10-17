MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : October 17, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on October 17: Major stories on Bitcoin mining, Bakkt and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

    Polkadot plunges over 3%

    The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 185.34 lakh crores, a 0.36 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 6,90,322 lakh crores, which makes a 29.88 percent decrease. Read more here.

    Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists


    One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Read more here.

    RSS chief calls for curbs on Bitcoin


    Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for curbs on streaming platforms and cryptocurrencies, saying regulation was essential. Read more here.

    Bitcoin company Bakkt to go public on NYSE

    Cryptocurrency platform Bakkt will begin trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, according to its owner, the Intercontinental Exchange, Decrypt reported.

