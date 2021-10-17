Cryptocurrency Prices Today on October 17: Polkadot plunges over 3%

Cryptocurrency (Representative image)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in mostly in red on October 17. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 185.34 lakh crores, a 0.36 percent decrease over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 6,90,322 lakh crores, which makes a 29.88 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 47,53,049, and its dominance is currently 46.40 percent, a decrease of 0.14 percent over the day.

An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.

Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near the shore of Seneca Lake in the Finger Lakes region to produce about 44 megawatts to run 15,300 computer servers, plus additional electricity it sends into the state's power grid. The megawatts dedicated to Bitcoin might be enough electricity to power more than 35,000 homes.

Proponents call it a competitive way to mine increasingly popular cryptocurrencies, without putting a drain on the existing power grid.

Environmentalists see the plant as a climate threat.

They fear a wave of resurrected fossil-fuel plants pumping out greenhouse gasses more for private profit than public good. Seeing Greenidge as a test case, they are asking the state to deny renewal of the plant's air quality permit and put the brakes on similar projects.

The current state of our climate demands action on cryptocurrency mining, said Liz Moran of Earthjustice. We are jeopardizing the states abilities to meet our climate goals, and we set the stage for the rest of the country as a result.

The former coal plant, in a touristy region known for its glacial lakes and riesling wines, was converted to natural gas by Greenidge and began producing electricity in 2017. Bitcoin mining at the plant, which has a 106-megawatt capacity, started in earnest last year. The company said it was bringing a piece of the worlds digital future to upstate New York.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 47,53,049 -0.34% Ethereum 2,99,980 0.66% Tether 77.99 0.55% Cardano 169.4646 -1.82% Binance Coin 36,245.77 -1.64% XRP 88.4499 -0.17% Polkadot 3,318.98 -3.52% Dogecoin 18.3899 -0.70%