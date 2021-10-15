Bitcoin, OTT, Narcotics & Population: Here are the key takeaways from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat - January 2018

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 15 delivered his annual Vijayadashami speech at the organisation's headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Addressing a group of Swayamsevaks, Bhagwat talked about issues ranging from population control to civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir and from increased consumption of OTT platforms to the need to regulate Bitcoin.

The RSS chief highlighted the need for a culture that binds the nation together and promotes love”. He said that only “Sanatan Hindu culture” can save the world from radicalism, terrorism and intolerance, with its ability to "accept all”.

Here are the key takeaways from his speech:

On Population

Bhagwat said the population policy should be considered once again. “The policy should be made for the next 50 years, and it should be implemented equally, population imbalance has become a problem,” he said.

On Partition

The RSS chief said that the partition of the country was sad history. “The truth of this history should be faced, to bring back the lost integrity and unity, the new generation should know that history,” he said.

From Swadheehnta to Swatantrata

Bhagwat said that that the country's journey from 'swadheenta to swatantrata' is as yet far from complete as there are elements in the world for whom India's progress is detrimental to their vested interests.

"When comparing and contrasting the present scenario with this ideal of independent Bharat one realises, our journey from Swadheenta (independence/ Self-rule) to Swatantrata (self-model of governance) is as yet far from complete. There are elements in the world for whom Bharat's progress and its rise to a respected position are detrimental to their vested interests.

On civilian killings in J&K and Taliban

The RSS chief said terrorists were resorting to targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir to instil fear. He also said military preparedness on borders needs to be increased.

“Terrorists in J&K have restarted the spate of targeted killings of citizens, especially Hindus, to destroy their morale and reestablish the reign of terror in the Valley,” he said.

Bhagwat said India should be wary of should be prepared for all possibilities as it prepares to take part in talks with the Taliban hosted by Russia next week



“Keeping the channels for dialogue open and considering the scope for a change of (Taliban) heart, India must be prepared for all possibilities. We know the Taliban's history...China and Pakistan support it to this day...Even if the Taliban changed, Pakistan didn't... Has China's intentions towards India changed? Our border security needs to be strengthened,” he said.

On Narcotics and OTT platforms

Bhagwat said that there was a rise in the usage of narcotics drugs and that the money from such businesses was being used for anti-national activities. He also expressed concern over rising consumption of OTT platforms and said system without control leads to a crisis of anarchy.

“There's no control over what's shown on OTT platforms. After Coronavirus even children have smartphones. Use of narcotics is rising. How to stop it? Money from such businesses is used for anti-national activities...All of this should be controlled," he said.

On Bitcoin

Bhagwat expressed concern over Bitcoin and asked the government to take efforts to regulate the currency.

“Bitcoin is a matter of concern. Which country, which system has control over bitcoin, I don’t know. I know the governments will find a way to control it eventually. But what till then?” he asked.